Sharpe-Jefferson: New Seasons Present New Opportunities

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

In just a few days, we will welcome the fall season. We accept that each new season ushers in change. Some of fall’s more notable include:

Green leaves shed and transition to glorious seasonal hues.

Warm and sunny temperatures give way to brisk and breezy days.

And the daylight bows to evening much more quickly and graciously.

We don’t argue with nature and its imposed change. We simply adjust our actions, attitudes and way of being.

We can capture the profoundly bold and beautiful images nature provides. We can utilize the earlier nightfall to plan and enjoy more intimate gatherings. And for the fashion conscious, it signals the onset of the “unofficial” fall dress code (break out the hats, boots and scarves please).

We get opportunities with this new season that we don’t have any other time of the year. And interestingly enough, we mostly embrace it and I dare say – anticipate it.

Please note that anticipating change doesn’t always mean we agree with or even like the change. It simply means we understand that we need to adjust our actions and mentality to apply the best approach for the most favorable outcome.

Whoa, what a thought. Sit with that for a moment.

Just as nature’s seasons change, we do understand life seasons change. Instead of dreading it, though, could you anticipate or work with some of your life changes to create the most favorable outcome for you?

First things first. Take an assessment.

It’s always wise to spend a few moments understanding which life transitions – expected or unexpected – would cause you the most stress.

Then, devise your plan.

Can you turn a new job and probationary period into one of the most incredible learning opportunities of your life? Doesn’t that already sound more exciting

Could you utilize a health diagnosis or chronic condition to help you jumpstart a new, healthy eating plan? How can you lose with healthier habits?

Can you forgo the sadness surrounding the death of a loved one and shift mentally in favor of an opportunity to honor their legacy and/or create family traditions in their honor?

I realize this is a big ask.

But we hold the power to positively embrace new seasons and take advantage of the opportunities (disguised as change) that they bring.

The simple fact is we all deal with seasonal life changes.

But the simple question remains – will we allow them to make us better or bitter?

Here’s what I know for sure – many new opportunities await us all.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products. Keisa’s column appears on the first and third Thursday of each month.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

