Bank Executives to lead local UNCF 2020-2021 Fundraising Campaign

Leroy Abrahams, Executive Vice-President, Community Affairs at Regions Bank, will serve as Chair and Tracey Morant Adams, Chief Community Development and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer for Renasant Corporation, will serve as vice-chair for the United Negro College Fund Alabama/Mississippi 2020-2021 fundraising campaign.

Abrahams, who leads a comprehensive community engagement strategy reaching people in more than a dozen states at Regions, spoke on the importance of higher education in connecting today’s youth with tomorrow’s opportunities.

“Our work the UNCF has one clear goal: to provide more opportunities for more people to succeed,” Abrahams said. “When we make education more attainable, we help level the playing field; we create greater equity; and we make new investments that will benefit our communities for generations to come. I am honored to work with the UNCF and Ms. Morant Adams to reach this shared goal.”

Morant Adams, an advocate for higher education through her volunteer efforts with many Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Alabama and Mississippi, said she was honored to serve as Vice-Chair for the 2021 UNCF Program.

“It is true that everyone deserves access to a college education which prepares them to succeed. The UNCF has a rich history of facilitating this objective through its philanthropic scholarship initiatives, and I am honored to work alongside Mr. Abrahams to advance this cause for our region.”

Casi Ferguson, UNCF area development director, said she was thrilled to see two of Birmingham’s most respected executives come together to champion education.

“Their collective passion for education and community sustainability will undoubtedly yield a phenomenal result,” she said.

UNCF’s fundraising efforts will involve numerous efforts over the coming months and will culminate in Spring 2021. The organization’s Alabama/Mississippi market has a total of seven UNCF institutions– the most of any market: Miles College, Oakwood University, Rust College, Stillman College, Talladega College, Tougaloo College, and Tuskegee University.

UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, “A mind is terrible thing to waste.”®

Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF

