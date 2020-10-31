Birmingham Municipal Court Postpones All Cases Until Further Notice

birminghamal.gov

Effective Monday, November 2 all scheduled in-person Birmingham Municipal Court appearance hearings are postponed until further notice, due to COVID-19 global pandemic. Those include misdemeanors, traffic, and parking cases.

The court will mail new dates rescheduling all cases. Anyone who does receive rescheduled dates can call 205-254-2161 or:

Email Inquiries: BMCCustomerservice@birminghamal.gov

On-Line Payment Information: www.trafficpayment.com

Telephone Payments: 1-800-444-1187

City of Birmingham Website: www.birminghamal.gov

