Birmingham Zoo to Open for Columbus Day

birminghamzoo.com

In celebration of the Columbus Day holiday, the Birmingham Zoo will be open on Monday, October 12 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The community is invited to bring your family and friends for a fun day at the Zoo.

Columbus Day at the Zoo offers something for everyone to enjoy! Visitors can take a wild ride on the Red Diamond Express Train* and spin on the Protective Life Carousel* in Children’s Zoo. Feed our beloved lorikeets at the MyEyeDr. Lorikeet Aviary* (*Additional cost). Daily activities, rides, and animal encounters at the Zoo are weather dependent.

The Red Diamond Express train, Protective Life carousel, and MyEyeDr. Lorikeet Aviary will be operating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission, unlimited ride wristbands, and single ride tickets are available for purchase onsite and online at birminghamzoo.com. The Zoo’s main Gift Shop will be open for guests to purchase their favorite specialty items. The Predator and South America/Primate buildings are open for visitors to see indoor animal habitats in these areas as they travel the one-way path through the Zoo.

All guests and Members of the Zoo are required to follow our health and safety guidelines, including face coverings for individuals over the age of six (6), in accordance with State of Alabama ordinance mandating the wearing of face coverings in public places. For the health and safety of our staff, guests, and animals, the Birmingham Zoo will continue to monitor and evaluate our operations and modify our procedures as needed.

For more information visit www.birminghamzoo.com | 2630 Cahaba Road | Birmingham, AL 35223

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

