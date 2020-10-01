Closed Since March, These Birmingham Arts and Cultural Centers Set to Reopen

The City of Birmingham’s art, cultural and sporting facilities, which have been closed since March because of COVID-19, have reopened or will reopen soon. While some locations opened for special occasions this summer, this list goes into detail on official reopening dates.

Visitors are required to wear a face covering at the listed facilities. Hand sanitizer or hand sanitizing stations will be located at all venues. All water fountains remain off at City facilities to help prevent the spread of the virus. Hours have been reduced to allow for deep cleaning.

Venues are listed based on their reopening date.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens – Reopened June 15

Occupancy is 50 percent of venue’s overall capacity.

To make reservations: 205-414-3908 or 205-414-3909

Address: 2612 Lane Park Road

Web: www.bbgardens.org

Birmingham Park and Rec – Reopened June 15

Occupancy is 50 percent of venue’s overall capacity.

Still no basketball at parks or rec centers.

Ten rec centers are currently open. They are: Oxmoor Valley, Fountain Heights, Central Park, Memorial Park, Highland Park, Fitness Center North, McAlpine, Ensley, East Pinson Valley and Martin Luther King Jr.

The Park and Rec Board will vote on Oct. 7 about reopening other rec centers.

To make reservations at parks: 205-254-2556.

Web: www.birminghamal.gov/parks-and-recreation

Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark – Reopened Saturday, Sept. 26.

Self-guided and guided (docent) tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. By appointment only. Max amount of people will be 25 for private events and 10 for self-guided and guided (docent) tours. Gallery and gift shop will be open.

Phone: 205-254-2254

Address: 20 – 32nd Street North

Web: slossfurnaces.com

Birmingham CrossPlex – To reopen Thursday, Oct. 1

Will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours of operation will be based on events’ schedules.

AHSAA State Volleyball Championship, Oct. 27-29.

AHSAA Sectional Cheer Competition, Nov. 9.

AHSAA Central Sectional Swim Meet, Nov. 20-21.

JAM/JEV Gymnastics, Dec. 3 – 6

Spirit Brands Cheer Competition, Dec. 12

WSA Brands Cheer Competition, Dec. 13

Attendance for private and sporting events is limited to 25 percent of venue’s overall capacity. Limited capacity will be in place through the end of 2020.

Cashless option may be available at concessions.

50 people max in the meeting room.

Phone: 205-279-8900

Address: 2337 Bessemer Road

Web: www.birminghamcrossplex.com

Bill Harris Arena – Available for booked events, starting Nov. 2.

Attendance for private events is limited to 25 percent of venue’s overall capacity.

To make reservations: 205-279-8955.

Address: 2337 Bessemer Road

Shields Center – Will not reopen until 2021 for booked events.

Attendance capacity for private events is under review right now.

To make reservations: 205-279-8955.

Birmingham Public Library downtown location – To reopen, Thursday, Oct. 1.

The downtown location is the ONLY Birmingham library that will be open for the public to enter at this time. The in-person hours for the downtown location will be Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. They will be limited to 100 visitors.

Curbside services will be available at the following locations:

Avondale, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Springville Road, only on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Five Points West, only on Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Downtown, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public will only have access to BPL’s East building in downtown Birmingham. The Archives and Southern History sections are located in the Linn-Henley Research Library. Access to Archives and Southern History will be available by appointment only. Also, please know that their online services are available 24 hours a day.

For more information, please visit: https://bplolinenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/bpl-board-of-trustees-approves.html and

https://bplolinenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/how-central-library-in-person-services.html

Web: www.bplonline.org

Birmingham Museum of Art – Reopens, Tuesday, Oct. 6

Will be open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m.

Attendance limited to 50 percent of venue’s overall capacity.

The museum’s gift shop will be open. Check with museum on shop’s operating hours. Face coverings will be sold in the gift store.

Three exhibitions are slated for opening in October.

No in-person programming until further notice.

All touch screens have been removed.

Oscar’s Café and Bart’s ArtVenture will remain closed until further notice.

Phone: 205-254-2565

Address: 2000 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd.

Web: www.artsbma.org

Southern Museum of Flight – To reopen Tuesday, Oct. 6

Will be open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Self-guided tours in main exhibit galleries. No guided tours.

Children’s play area, computer area and on-hand exhibits remain closed.

Gift shop and outdoor picnic area will be open.

Attendance limited to 50% of venue’s overall capacity.

Phone: 205-833-8226

Address: 4343 73rd St. North

Web: www.southernmuseumofflight.org

Negro Southern League Museum – To reopen Tuesday, Oct. 6

Will be open Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Self-guided tours, by reservation only.

Limited capacity for museum.

Attendance limited to 75 people for events.

Phone: 205-581-3040

Address: 120-16th St. South

Web: www.BirminghamNSLM.org

Arlington House – To reopen Tuesday, Oct. 6

They will be open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Self-guided tours in the museum house; no more than 20 people..

No more than 24 in the Garden Room/Dining Room.

Restrooms available for dining, luncheon and meeting events.

Outdoor capacity is 50.

Curbside lunches will be available Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gift shop will be open.

Masks are available for sale.

Phone: 205-780-5656

Address: 331 Cotton Avenue

Web: https://www.birminghamal.gov/arlington-house

Boutwell Auditorium – To reopen Sunday, Nov. 1

Will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Private events will have a limit of 150 people or less.

Weekend hours will be based on what’s booked.

There will be access to the auditorium, exhibit hall, conference room, restrooms and concessions

Attendance limited to 50 percent of venue’s overall capacity.

Phone: 205-254-2820

Address: 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

Web: www.boutwellauditorium.com

