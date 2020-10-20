Cooper Green offers its patients drive-in flu shots with food giveaway

By Bob Shepard

UAB News

Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority will offer drive-in or walk-in flu shots from Oct. 20 to Dec. 13 to its enrolled patients. Patients who gets a flu shot will also receive a food box donated by the Royal Divinity Ministry Food Bank in partnership with the Jefferson County Faith Alliance for the Advancement of Health Equity. Food boxes will also be available for oncology patients getting infusions.

The flu shots are available Tuesday through Thursday except for Thanksgiving under the outpatient clinic awning at Cooper Green, 1515 Sixth Ave. South, Birmingham. Reservations are strongly recommended. Call 205-930-3200 for an appointment.

There will be two sizes of food boxes, a larger box for those who drive to the site and a smaller, easier-to-carry box for those who walk in or use public transportation. The boxes will contain a variety of food items, which may include bread, crackers, peanut butter, yogurt, fresh vegetables, milk, canned meat, canned vegetables and pre-cooked meats.

Royal Divinity Ministry Food Bank, part of the Joint Supply Coalition, collects and donates food for distribution to areas of need. The Faith Alliance is coordinating volunteers to box and distribute the food items.

“Flu season is upon us, and it is especially worrisome this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Raegan Durant, M.D., medical director for Cooper Green. “This year, more than ever, it is essential that our citizens, particularly our most vulnerable citizens, are protected against the flu.”

“Our thanks go out to Royal Divinity Food Bank and the Faith Alliance for making this important food giveaway program happen at our flu shot location,” said Walter Jackson, deputy county manager for Jefferson County. “These organizations understand the link between social determinants such as food, housing and transportation on health. We strongly encourage those in our Cooper Green family to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

