Miles College Provides Wellness Center For Students 

Photos by Sydney Melson

The Birmingham Times

Miles College on Friday announced the grand opening for its Student Health and Wellness Center which comes in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic that has intensified the way the institution assesses and addresses the wellness needs of its students.

“Our goal is to provide our students with resources and connect them early to licensed health service providers with hopes to shatter any stigma that may come with seeking them out,” said Bobbie Knight, Miles College President.

The facility, in the newly renovated Bell Hall on campus, will be staffed with a doctor and nurse practitioner, and one mental health counselor and serve as a COVID-19 testing site for faculty, students, and staff.

Knight said the center will play a pivotal role in providing preventative medicine and health care education. “It is always my intent, as the president of Miles College, to make sure that we all remain well physically and emotionally,” she said.

