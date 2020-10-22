People, Places and Things

By GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**BREAST CANCER AWARENESS – Fairview Post Office on Lomb Avenue will host a Breast Cancer Awareness event on October 22 at 2 p.m. For more info, call (205) 786-4415.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Get all the latest news

**COMEDIAN BILL MARTIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**WATCH A MOVIE – STEVIE NICKS – 24K GOLD at Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema.

FRIDAY…

**COMEDIAN BILL MARTIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MOVIE NIGHT: Still time to enjoy the outdoors!! Check out some old, new, but good flicks/movies and show on a sheet in the backyard for the young and young at heart. Fun in the outdoors (Light a little fire in your fire pit, if needed) while the weather is still good.!

**EPITOME BOUTIQUE, at 1676 Montclair Road. For all of the stylish fashions you better check it out. For more go to: www.shopepitomeboutique.com or call (205) 667-2477. Tell them Gwen sent you.

SATURDAY…

**NATIONAL JAMAICAN JERK DAY, 3 – 11 p.m. at Bizarre -The Coffee Bar, 217 22nd St., N. for Caribbean music, food, fun and more.

**LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER at the Perfect Note for the G.O.A.T.S Tribute.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar

**COMEDIAN BILL MARTIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire. Raking Leaves. Times are changing soon.

SUNDAY…

**FAMILY TIME, GOOD FOOD AND MOVIES.

**COMEDIAN BILL MARTIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**Head to the Fall Pumpkin Patch or farms… enjoy the weather and the fun.

**READ A GOOD BOOK…There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around are some to read such as, THE CARE AND FEEDING OF RAVENOUSLY HUNGRY GIRLS by Anissa Gray and Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose and the Fight for a Fair America by Stacey Abrams…or you can get an e-book.

**COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY’S KARAOKE NIGHT at StarDome Comedy Club.

TUESDAY…

**READ A REAL GOOD BOOK…You might like the book by President Barack Obama – A PROMISED LAND. Coming Soon! Check it out!

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**FALL WEATHER, LEAVE WATCHING …THE WEEK AND WEEKEND. Looking for the weekend and thinking of what to do that depends on good weather outdoors. Getting out of the house even if going nowhere…. Take a walk if the weather is good.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN BRANDON SMILEY AND FRIENDS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN DL HUGHLEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**NATIONAL JAMAICAN JERK DAY, SATURDAY, 3 – 11 p.m. at Bizarre – The Coffee Bar, 217 22nd St., N. for Caribbean music, food, fun. Music by DJ Trini Fresh, DJ White Lyon and Bmoeapparel.com Pop-Up Shop. Hosted by Rich Muzic and Slayyy Queen. For more call (205) 427-0710.

**OFFICIAL TRIBUTE TO THE G.O.A.T.S., Saturday at 7 p.m., performed by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, JEREMY HALL & DAVID MITCHELL at the Perfect Note.

AND…COMING SOON…

**HARDY, next Thursday, at Avondale Brewing Company

**CHANTE MOORE, JEFF BRADSHAW and DENNIS MITCHELL at the Hoover Met Complex on October 31. Call Perfect Note for more.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**ALABAMA STATE BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CONFERENCE, November 12-13. Join business owners for the Virtual 2020 Entrepreneurs & Innovators Conference as they get advice, proven strategies and necessary connections to grow a business. Insightful keynotes and educational breakouts will leave you inspired. Get key tips and best practices to take your business further than you ever imagined. For more and to register, contact Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce (ASBCC) www.ALBlackCC.org and (205) 895-1157

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**2020 SECOND CHANCE is a Jefferson County Hiring Fair, November 9 and 10, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 3216 4th Avenue S. presented by District Attorney DANNY CARR, the City of Birmingham and other organizations. Share with all that need a second chance.

**WADE HECK JOINS MAYNARD COOPER & GALE LAW FIRM – Maynard Cooper & Gale welcomed Wade Heck to the Firm's Government Relations Practice Group in Washington D.C. Wade is a Government Relations professional with over three decades of experience shaping and executing federal lobbying strategies and guiding policy through the legislative process. His practice focuses primarily on defense, space, and energy programs, with a specialty in advanced nuclear technologies. Wade served as the Director of Government Relations for BWXT, a multi-billion-dollar corporation that manufactures nuclear components to support the Navy's submarine and aircraft carrier programs. He also supported the Department of Energy's national security programs, advanced nuclear technologies, and NASA's Nuclear Thermal Propulsion program for the deep space mission. Before that, Wade served as Chief of Staff to Representative Terry Everett (AL-02) pursing policy and legislative initiatives through the House Armed Services, Intelligence, and Agriculture committees. Wade began his career on the Hill as a member of the legislative staff for Representative Bill Dickinson (AL-02) who was the Ranking Republican on the Armed Services Committee. Wade later served as a professional staff member on the House Armed Services Seapower Subcommittee, focusing on Navy shipbuilding and weapons programs. Maynard serves clients across the United States and globally from its offices in Alabama (Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, and Montgomery), California (Los Angeles and San Francisco), Florida (Miami), New York (New York City), Tennessee (Nashville), Texas (Dallas), and Washington, D.C.

FOR WOMEN…

**GETTING YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER – THE NEST created by TRACEY MORANT ADAMS, Senior Executive Vice President of Renasant Bank presents a four-part online series, with Part 3 (MAKE YOUR MESSAGE HEARD) on October 29, Noon, providing strategies to help businesses thrive during this time. Listen to RASHADA LEROY and DEBRA NELSON as they share great information for the growth of your business. Registration is required. (Part 4 is November 18).

FOR MOVIE LOVERS

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST CENTER + CINEMA…

…AT THE CINEMA…

**STEVIE NICKS: 24K GOLD (2020) is a concert performance by the woman with one of the most recognizable voices in music history. Stevie’s string of hit songs as a solo artist and as a part of rock legend Fleetwood Mac has provided this soundtrack of our lives. Screening October 21 – 25 at the cinema.

*CURBSIDE CONCESSIONS for those looking to satisfy your popcorn, candy and beverages cravings, but not comfortable joining others at the cinema – ORDER CURBSIDE and pick-up Thursday – Sunday, 4:30 – 8 p.m.

*FREE ONLINE CLASSES are: *October 26 at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – THE DISTRIBUTION DOWN LOW led by Seed & Spark’s CHRISTINA RAIA with the landscape of distribution for independent film and TV. *November 11 at 12 noon – 1:30 p.m. – ART OF THE PITCH led by Seed & Spark for those thinking about making a movie or show. You have to know who to pitch it to that will help get it off the ground. You have to register.

*COMING SOON…SIDEWALK FEST $10K PARTY – November 10th, 8-10 p.m. high-stakes soirée offers lots of chances to win—including the $10,000 grand prize. For more, go to sidewalkfest.com/10k.

FOR FALL LOVERS…

IT’S FALL! GET OUTSIDE…ENJOY THE WEATHER!!

Happy Autumn! Days are shorter, temperatures are cooler, and some of you are taking road trips …or more. NOW…What about watching fall foliage, going to the farms, pumpkin patches or enjoying a fall festival? SO, Fall lovers, rejoice! Enjoy the crisp temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and all of the season. Enjoy the beautiful October weather!

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE, 8:15 a.m. at Bucks Pocket State Park. – DETAILS: Bucks Pocket State Park has one of the greatest concentrations and variety of wildflowers of any public area in the State of Alabama. This is a very scenic park. There may be a wildflower resource guide knowledgeable in wildflower identification on this outing. First, drive to visit High Falls. This is a spectacular, large volume waterfall. The picnic lunch is at High Falls Park. Drive a short distance to Bucks Pocket State Park for an easy stroll on trails in this very scenic park. Start at the overlook and walk slowly down to the canyon floor. Stop by and view two lovely waterfalls. Then, cross the creek and see even more wildflowers. Walk on a trail through the woods heading upstream beside the creek to a third waterfall. Total walking distance in Bucks Pocket State Park is about five miles. Hike rated moderate. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 7 and up able to walk five miles without complaining are welcome. After the outing, enjoy an optional delicious restaurant dinner together in Guntersville. Meet at 8:15 a.m. at the Food Giant parking lot in Pinson. Depart at 8:30 a.m. Info. and trip leader: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or phone 205/631-4680.

FOR TRAVELERS OF ALL KINDS…

**VIRTUAL TRIPS – Travel online – A virtual trip can be a great way to explore destinations you might consider for a future vacation, or it may be a chance to see remarkable sights around the world that you wouldn’t get to experience otherwise.

THINGS TO DO…

…VIRTUAL THINGS TO DO…VISIT WITH BOOKS…When you need to get away from ‘whatever’, the best way is with a good book. Well, maybe the next best thing to being there in person, even if virtual. Many families are eager to get out of the house and hit the road for a seasonal trip. Make your Fall Season a good one, regardless!

(Book Cover: The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray and Gabrielle Union) (Photo Credit: Deadline)

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

Here are a couple of books to read, after washing your hands, before the news reports, during your down time or just to keep boredom away (with so much going on). These books are TIMELY READS…Books that highlight the present. Here are a few books: CELEBRATING WOMEN, THEIR LOVE OF BOOKS and the SEASON FOR TRICK-OR-TREAT. (Some taken from Book Riot, Amazon, Deadline,)

**GABRIELLE UNION – Gabrielle Union is buying adaptation rights under her I’ll Have Another Productions, most recently ‘THE CARE AND FEEDING OF RAVENOUSLY HUNGRY GIRLS by Anissa Gray.’ Erika L Johnson (of Queen Sugar, The Good Lord Bird) will write the series adaptation. Published in 2019, the story explores sisterhood, mothers and daughters, identity within a family, and how the relationships that form who you are, can also be the ones to swallow you whole. It’s about three sisters whose lives are thrown into chaos when the eldest sister and her husband are arrested for white-collar crimes in a small Michigan town. This incident will expose each sister’s deep-buried childhood trauma, forcing them to confront old wounds and find a way to forge ahead together.

**STACEY ABRAMS – Stacey Abrams wrote a political thriller. You may already know that lawyer, voting rights activist and politician Stacey Abrams is an author and has published a handful of romantic suspense novels under the pen name of SELENA MONTGOMERY as well as three nonfiction titles (‘Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose and the Fight for a Fair America,’ ‘Lead From the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change’ and ‘Voter Suppression in U. S. Elections Now with authors Carol Anderson, Kevin M. Kruse, Heather Cox Richardson, Heather Ann Thompson and editor Jim Downs. NOW, we can also, look forward to a political thriller by Abrams in 2021: WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS.

…Speaking of Thrillers…Thriller Authors Unite for Trick-Or-Treat for Democracy –

**TRICK-OR-TREAT FOR DEMOCRACY – Ten award winning thriller authors including Steph Cha, David Heska Wanbli Weiden, Andrea Bartz, have joined together with the nonprofit organization Field Team 6 for ‘Trick-or-Treat Democracy.’ Join the text banking party Wednesday, OCTOBER 28 at 5 p.m. PT/6-8 p.m. ET where they will train you and hold tech newbies’ hands to help register democrats to help DEMS Win Big November 3.’

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN BILL MARTIN…Now with an impeccable reputation for writing accessible, original material with gut busting laughs, William Lee Martin is hailed as one of most talented comedians working today. On social media, he writes and performs the hugely popular, The Living in the Middle Report, a hilarious explanation of problems facing middle-income America.

**MONDAY…COMEDIAN RICKY SMILEY KARAOKE at the StarDome Comedy Club. Rickey brings Karaoke to the StarDome stage.

**NEXT THURSDAY…COMEDIAN BRANDON SMILEY AND FRIENDS…One of the hottest comics touring today.

**COMING SOON – COMEDIANS DL HUGHLEY, JAMES GREGORY, THE CHRISTI SHOW, SINBAD, DARREN KNIGHT, CAROLANNE MILJAVAC and more… DON’T MISS THEM!

FOR ART LOVERS…

AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN….

ART CLASSES FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH…

**CITY CENTER ART 1 (Grades 2-5), Mondays, 4:30- 6 p.m., through December 7 and CITY CENTER ART 2 (Grades 6-8), Wednesdays, 4:30- 6 p.m., through December 9. Space One Eleven (2409 Second Avenue North) provides an online environment into the world of art. Students learn drawing skills, color theory, conceptual thinking skills, art history, evaluating their own and other’s artwork, and more. Teaching Artist: TYLER CARLISLE.

**ALABAMA CHARCOAL (Grades 9 -12), Tuesdays, 4 – 6 p.m., through December 8. Alabama Charcoal is Space One Eleven’s rigorous studio art program for high school students, designed to build visual communication skills and foster creative thinking. Students learn and strengthen foundation skills, create individually conceived projects, learn about art-related careers, and work with a mentor to advance writing abilities. Juniors and seniors receive guidance for college applications and essays while building visual arts portfolios to increase college opportunities. All skill levels are welcome. Teaching Artist: KAYLA OLIVE. Students who wish to apply to the Alabama School of Fine Arts will develop portfolios for their applications. TUITION ASSISTANCE: Fees are based on a sliding scale. Families may qualify for free or reduced tuition, through the generosity of local foundations and private contributors. For more:

FOR YOUTH…

**GREATER BIRMINGHAM MINISTRIES – Join the Get Out the Vote Team for Adults and Young people leading to the November 2020 Election. Have meaningful conversations with our community and build relationships that will lead to more people working and understanding their voting options. Register to join team by calling (205) 623-5858.

** Phone Banking – Sign up and mark your calendar for days and times: October 29, 4:30–7:30 p.m. and November 2, 4-30–7:30 p.m. Contact GBM.

FOR GIRLS…

**GIRLSPRING SEMINARS FOR GIRLS – GirlSpring is hosting Next Step Seminar – Set Yourself Up for Success for girls in Grades 8-12. Part 3 – November 5, IDENTITY THEFT and Part 4 – December 3, MANAGING YOUR MONEY. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/banking-for-students-presented-by-regions-tickets – 118376668803.

FOR PRAYER SERVICES…

**INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICES – Join Greater Birmingham Ministries (GBM) every Wednesday at Noon for Interfaith Prayer Service. People of faith and goodwill are invited to join GBM and the Alabama Episcopal Church for Noonday Prayer at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham. Clergy are invited to wear clericals. Masks and social distancing will be observed. For more, go to: www.gbm.org

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.

