Railroad Park, Birmingham’s ‘Front Lawn’, Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Railroad Park will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a virtual picnic on Sunday, October 11 at 4 p.m. The park first opened to the public on Sept. 18, 2010 and within days brought an electric optimism not just to the park, but the entire city.

Birmingham’s “Front Lawn” was more than just green space but a gathering place that helped Birmingham believe in itself but also fuel the determination to bring great things to the city. Ten years later that focus to spur Birmingham’s success has not changed.

On Sunday, Picnic with Railroad Park, presented by Protective Life Corporation, is free to attend, but advance registration is required. For this fundraising event, participants may purchase picnic meals and party packages, with a portion of the costs benefiting Railroad Park. For complete information, additional packages that include VIP Picnic Packs available for larger groups, visit https://railroadparkpicnic.swell.gives/

