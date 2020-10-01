Sharpe-Jefferson: Combat Health Issues with Action and Information

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

October is National Breast Cancer Prevention Month.

We are reminded annually of this health threat and the women’s (and men’s) lives impacted. But I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the overbearing and significant outcomes this year of COVID-19, particularly as it relates to the Black community.

Loved ones have been lost to COVID-19. Other family members and friends have had their health impacted exceedingly. It has done more than raise an eyebrow. It’s caused all out fear in some cases. And furthermore, it’s highlighted what appears to be gaping holes in health care among varying communities.

But even as the statistics loom; and uncertainly lingers; and the numbers tilt up and down regarding Covid, one thing is certain. Our current health crisis doesn’t have to immobilize us. Our stance, in fact, should be quite the opposite.

What I’ve often found is that fear is the result of the unknown. And it can also be the offspring of inaction. So there we have it. Two ways to combat any health issue we face now or in the future – information and action.

Yes, we may feel the fear, but we can’t stay there as an unwelcome change has now confronted us.

First, get informed.

What lifestyle changes will I need to make to ultimately win this battle? What are the best eating plans to facilitate optimal health? How does exercise and/or mental health factor in healing?

Second, take action.

Put into practice information gleaned regarding healing; invest in courses or books to aid in best personal practices; cultivate a new circle of peers who hold you accountable regarding life changes.

And no, this isn’t an exhaustive list, but it’s a start. The object lesson is simply that you have a golden opportunity to influence your health by taking acting and getting informed. Sure, it may be scary. But change always demands our participation in the form of a different response from us.

Think of it this way. The sooner you respond, the sooner you can wage war against the enemy that threatens your health. And the greater chance you have to be victorious over it.

So should we view an unfavorable diagnosis as a health scare or wakeup call? Your perspective and your effort are what matter most. Be encouraged today knowing many others have faced this very same giant and have come out on the other side in victory.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

