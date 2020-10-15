Sharpe-Jefferson: Small Changes During Holidays Can Lead to Healthier Living

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson
I’ve long been employed, but change recently brought about the manifestation of a dream I’ve long held to be an entrepreneur. I must admit, the changes weren’t initially welcomed by me.
Would I have initiated becoming a full-time entrepreneur at this time? My honest answer is no. But change in circumstances created the opportunity, and I accepted it.
I entered the workforce at age 15 after securing a job in my hometown of Montgomery, AL. After college, I worked as a broadcast news anchor in the Tuscaloosa, Montgomery and Tupelo, MS markets before planting roots in Birmingham.
I first envisioned running my own business in the year 2000 while I worked at a local television station.
Fast forward 20 years later, after also working as both a crisis and corporate communicator, I am just now beginning to fulfill my dream.
In this season, we can do ourselves a favor and make some sound observations about change.
- It is challenging. Few welcome change with open arms.
- It’s coming whether we like it or not.
- It never stops.
We would also do ourselves a favor by learning how to cope with change. Change is defined (in Oxford Languages online) as the act or process of making or becoming different.
And therein lies the challenge – the realization that what we once knew and experienced (positive or negative) threatens to be altered. When things change, we must change.
- Change requires a new reaction.
- Change requires a new outlook on the future.
- Change also requires a different thought process.
More effort will be needed temporarily as we adjust. But as we stop to think for a moment – what if change can usher us into the most fulfilling season of our lives?
Personal change opened the door for me to pursue full-time entrepreneurship. My outlook shifted from fear to faith:
- I bet daily on my personal skills and talents and not solely the security of a job.
- I embraced the uncertainty of business ownership. Carving out your niche is always an uphill climb.
- I accepted the challenge and responsibility of putting my talents to work in new and unusual ways to generate income.
- I stepped up to the assignment and walked through the open door.
Before I go any farther, please know this is not a how-to on walking away from your job. I am by no means encouraging you to do so. I’m simply sharing a page from my life in hopes that it encourages you to look at your life – and the changes it’s presenting – through a pair of new lenses.
Where can you look in your life right now and see an opportunity that change is creating? I encourage you, in the middle of all of the noise, to still away and see what change is beckoning specifically for you to do.
- Should you take a new course? to sharpen your skills.
- Is it time to complete a home improvement project?
- Will you be bold enough to ask for a promotion?
There’s always a message in change. The big question is…are you listening?
Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker.