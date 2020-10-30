UAB’s Anthony Hood Named Top Exec With Financial Firm

Times staff report

Anthony C. Hood, an Associate Professor of Management at UAB, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, for First Horizon National Corp. in Memphis, Tennessee.

Beginning Nov 2, Hood will be responsible for expanding First Horizon’s strategic leadership in developing and implementing programs and initiatives that advance the Company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts.

“We are excited to welcome Anthony to the team,” said Bryan Jordan, President and CEO of First Horizon. “As a well-respected civic leader and educator, Anthony will be an invaluable resource to our associates, leaders, clients and our communities.”

“With his passion and expertise, I am confident we will build on the foundation we have created to have a talented, diverse team throughout our organization and inclusive work environment in which every associate has the ability to be successful.”

At UAB, Hood was the Director of Civic Innovation in the Office of the President as well as an Associate Professor of Management in the Collat School of Business.

His local board service includes the Birmingham Education Foundation and the Birmingham Housing Authority. On the national level, he works closely with a number of DEI-focused nonprofit organizations including Hood’s efforts have earned him recent accolades, including UAB’s Distinguished Alumni Award, Dr. A.G. Gaston Award, and the Birmingham Business Journal’s 2020 ‘Key People to Watch in Birmingham Business over the Next Decade.’

He earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Management (Entrepreneurship & Strategic Management) from the University of Alabama and also holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science (Human Resource Management) from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Additionally, Hood completed studies at Harvard Business School, Stanford and the Morehouse School of Medicine.

First Horizon National Corp, with $83 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast.

