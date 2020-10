By Sydney Melson

The Birmingham Times

It was a celebration Saturday night as Transgender Advocates Knowledgeable and Empowering Resource Center known as TAKE hosted their Third Annual LGBTQ Community Service Awards and Gala.

The gala was held at the group’s resource center in downtown Birmingham, 7746 2nd Ave. S.

TAKE was established as a peer support group for transgender women of color (TWOC) to come together and share their experiences.

Here are some video clips from TAKE’s gala on Saturday.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp