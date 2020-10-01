Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, Some stores have already started putting out holiday decorations. Is it too early?

VIRGINIA BEEZLEY: “When it comes to Halloween, stores put out decorations like mid-September, which I don’t really have a problem with, but there are some stores [in] October and it looks like Christmas. It’s not huge on my list of stuff that bothers me but I think it’s weird… I get having some Christmas decorations out early for people who want to plan ahead but be conscious of the timing.”

CATHRYN BEAMAN: “I don’t necessarily think it’s too early if the upcoming holiday is the next one in sequence. For example, I was in [one larger store] and they were already putting out Halloween decorations and I think that is great so people can plan, however, I know some stores are going straight to Christmas and I think that might be a smidge early… like [one] that bypassed Halloween and went straight to Christmas which bothered me a little, but I think it’s all about timing.”

CHANCELLOR CRAWFORD: “As far as like Christmas and Thanksgiving, I think it is too early to have those decorations out. I’d say a good time to start putting out holiday decorations is maybe a week before the month starts. For example, starting now with Halloween decorations since it’s the next major holiday, I think is a good idea.”

HENRY SWAIN: “Personally, Christmas is one of my favorite holidays so I don’t mind seeing the decorations out this early because it really gets me in the holiday spirit. I don’t buy the decorations this early just because I want to wait a while to see if they have a variety of stuff that they’ll put on display, but I do love walking through the stores and seeing the decorations and just admiring them.”

