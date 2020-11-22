22 locations in Jefferson County to Dispose of Household Cooking Oil

jccal.org

Jefferson County has 22 locations where residents can properly dispose of turkey frying oil this Thanksgiving by recycling it.

“We know frying turkeys and other foods for Thanksgivings is popular this time of year,” said Tony Petelos, Jefferson County CEO and County Manager. “However, the cooking oil and grease that is used in the process can be seriously damaging to household pipes and the sewer system. We offer a household grease recycling system that is free, simple and easy to use. And most of all, it protects homeowners and the environment.”

How It Works

You can find our centers listed online [click here]. There are 22 in Jefferson County, so there is bound to be one near your neighborhood. Simply drop by a center and get a free plastic gallon jug for your grease or use one of your own. Once you have fried your turkey or other items, let the grease cool down. Once it has cooled, pour the used grease into the container and drop it back off at the center. And, pick up another container for the next time you need one. It’s that easy.

Guidelines for household cooking oil and grease recycling:

Edible oil products ONLY (cooking oil or grease, no motor oil)

Allow oil to cool before pouring into container

Pick up one of our free containers (available at each location) or use your own with a sealed lid; NO GLASS!

No fuel or motor oil is accepted

Any questions about the recycling program, call 205-238-3876

Do You Know About FOG?

We are talking about Fat, Oil and Grease (FOG). All these items left over from cooking at home and in restaurants can cause serious blockages in drainage systems. About 75% of all sewage blockages are caused by FOG. This cost Jefferson County hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in repairs. We maintain and operate more than 3,000 miles of sanitary sewer lines which serve approximately 480,000 users. Recycling household cooking oil can save everyone time and money.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

