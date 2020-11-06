After 4 months, Kenneth Coleman steps down as president of Birmingham Business Alliance 

By Barnett Wright

The Birmingham Times

After just four months on the job, Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) President and CEO Kenneth E. Coleman will resign to accept a new position as a senior executive for a utility company in Texas.

His resignation will be effective November 16, according to the BBA.

Coleman, the first African-American to serve in the position, joined the organization in July. He was not available for comment and the BBA would not comment beyond what was outlined in a press release.

Fred McCallum will serve as interim president and CEO until the end of this year. McCallum previously served as BBA’s interim leader before Coleman joined the BBA, the lead economic development organization for the Birmingham region.

Current BBA Chairman Jim Gorrie expressed confidence in the organization’s ability to move forward.

“The outlook for the Birmingham community has never been more optimistic, and we are determined to capitalize on our momentum and move our city forward,” said Gorrie. “I regret the short nature of Kenny’s term with our organization, but I’m supportive of this opportunity for Kenny and his family. I am confident in our transition plan and the long-term strategic plan we are developing for Birmingham and the BBA.”

Currently the BBA is in the final stages of producing its long-range strategic plan, which has been developed over 18 months with input from many members of the community and BBA staff.

The BBA’s board has begun the search for a new President & CEO, which will be led by incoming BBA Chairman Mark Tarr. “We are optimistic about our prospects and envision this process being short,” Tarr said. “We had a strong list of candidates in our previous search and will expedite the process to fill the position.”

For more information about the BBA visit its website at www.birminghambusinessalliance.com

