Georgia’s Blue Shift Is A Lesson For Progressive Organizers Across The South

For years, groups have been organizing and engaging Georgia’s substantial Black, Latino and Asian American populations, pushing Democratic candidates to appeal directly to those voters, and beating back decades of efforts to suppress minority votes. And now that they’ve succeeded, progressive organizers across the South are looking to Georgia for lessons in how to do the same in their states.

“It’s an affirmation that we’re on the right track and that our work can pay off,” Cassia Herron, board chair of the progressive grassroots group Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, said of Georgia’s blue shift ― a sentiment that organizers in Mississippi and other Southern states echoed.

Progressive victory may feel a long way off in Kentucky, South Carolina, and Mississippi, where Republican voters propelled both President Donald Trump and GOP Senate incumbents to easy victories. Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville also handily defeated Democratic Sen. Doug Jones to reinforce the GOP’s stranglehold on Alabama.

But it wasn’t that long ago that the landscape looked similarly dire in Georgia, where 2020’s blue turn was more than a decade in the making.

After close calls in recent election cycles, including former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams’ narrow loss in the 2018 gubernatorial race, the years of organizing finally paid off in 2020. Along with Biden’s apparent victory, Democrats flipped a metro Atlanta congressional seat that the GOP has held since 1995 and ousted two county sheriffs who helped spearhead Trump’s anti-immigration agenda. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both advanced to runoff elections against incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.

The lesson, organizers in Georgia say, is that altering the landscape of a deep red state whose conservative tilt is shored up by aggressive efforts to suppress minority votes takes tons of effort and even more time ― especially when national Democrats all but leave the state for dead.

“Investment in community organizing is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Jerry Gonzalez, CEO of the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, which has sought to boost political involvement of Latinos across the state for nearly two decades. “It takes long-term investment … to provide greater space for communities to be heard in the electoral process. That takes relationship building. That takes a lot of one-on-one conversations with voters. And that takes time.”

Gonzalez helped form GALEO in 2003, at a time when Georgia was solidly conservative and only about 10,000 Latinos were registered to vote statewide. Other community organizing groups were active in the state as well, especially in its Black communities, and in 2008, they got their first big sign that Georgia was moving left when Barack Obama lost the state by just 6 percentage points in that year’s presidential election.

In 2013, Abrams, then minority leader of the Georgia House, helped establish the New Georgia Project, a progressive organization that sought to register and engage voters from what it called the “new American majority” ― people of color, those between the ages of 18 and 29, and unmarried women ― who had not signed up to vote in numbers that matched their share of the state’s population. Abrams later launched Fair Fight, another grassroots group, to register even more voters and to help them navigate barriers that had been erected to keep Georgians of color from voting.

After registering more than 200,000 Georgians ahead of the 2018 gubernatorial election, grassroots organizations added another 800,000 to the rolls this year ― offsetting voter purges that had taken place last year. Black Georgians, who make up roughly one-third of the state’s population, account for a substantial number of those new voters. But there are also now nearly 250,000 registered Latino voters, according to Gonzalez and GALEO’s estimates, and nearly 240,000 Asian American voters in the state as well.

At the beginning of the 2020 cycle, Abrams called on national Democrats to invest in Georgia as if it were a swing state, arguing that to do any less would be “strategic malpractice.” That sort of investment never materialized from the Biden campaign or the national Democratic Party, even with two Senate races on the ballot. Still, the state’s Black, Latino and Asian American populations turned out in massive numbers during early voting periods and, together with shifts in support among white, college-educated voters, propelled Democrats to victory up and down the ticket.

While much of the nation focused on the presidential race, Georgia organizers drilled down on local issues that intertwined with national conversations ― including immigration and racial justice protests ― to further motivate new voters, who they thought might need to be convinced that casting a ballot could lead to substantive change in their own lives.

Those arguments resonated in county sheriffs’ races, in particular, Gonzalez said.