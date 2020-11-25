How To Support Domestic Abuse Survivors in Birmingham

By Beth Cunningham

Domestic and intimate partner violence are all too common, even in today’s world. These Birmingham organizations are combatting abuse by supporting survivors, generating awareness and more. Here’s how you can join the fight.

King’s Home

The King’s Home Women and Children’s Program (formerly Hannah Homes) provides long-term housing with free services for women and adult moms with kids fleeing domestic violence and homelessness.

Mission statement: “King’s Home seeks to serve and glorify God by providing Christ-centered homes and services in which compassion and competence combine to meet the needs of women, children and families.”

Address: 221 King’s Home Drive, Chelsea

Phone: (205) 678-8331

Website: https://www.kingshome.com/

YWCA Central Alabama

YWCA Central Alabama is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

Mission statement: “Create a more caring community. We work every day to make a positive change in the lives of individuals and in the community. Our focus is on three main areas: affordable housing, quality child development programs for children of homeless and working poor families, domestic violence services, and social justice programming.”

Address: 309 23rd Street North, Birmingham

Phone: (205) 322-9922

Website: https://www.ywcabham.org/

One Place Family Justice Center

One Place Family Justice Center is where victims can go to plan for their safety, have an advocate, talk with a police officer, meet with a prosecutor, obtain information on shelters and obtain sexual assault services.

Mission statement: “Our mission is to provide coordinated services to victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault through a multi-disciplinary team of professionals working together under one roof.”

Address: 1135 14th Avenue South, Birmingham

Phone: (205) 453-7261

Website: https://oneplacebirmingham.com/

Oasis Counseling for Women & Children

The mission of Oasis Counseling for Women and Children is to improve the quality of life for vulnerable women, children and families by providing exceptional, professional mental health care in a safe and nurturing environment.

Mission statement: “Oasis helps people take better care of themselves, their relationships, and their families. Oasis’ clients have experienced domestic violence, physical and sexual abuse, joblessness, death of loved ones and more.”

Address: 1900 14th Avenue South, Birmingham

Phone: (205) 933-0338

Website: http://oasiscounseling.org/

First Light Shelter

First Light is a center for homeless women and children located in the heart of downtown Birmingham. It is the only emergency shelter in the area accepting homeless women and families 24 hours a day.

Mission statement: “Our mission is to work with homeless women and their children to create hospitality in a safe and nurturing community, to encourage them to maintain dignity, to find hope, to seek opportunity, and to grow spiritually, thereby achieving their full potential.”

Address: 2230 4th Ave N, Birmingham

Phone: (205) 323-4277

Website: https://www.firstlightshelter.org/

