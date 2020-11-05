Rep. Sewell Announces 9th Annual Job Fair to Be Held Virtually For First Time

Sewell.house.gov

Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-07) has officially announced the opening of registration for Alabama’s 7th District 9th Annual and first Virtual Job Fair

Job Fair 2020 will be a two-day event held virtually via Zoom on Wednesday and Thursday, November 18 and 19 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with employers from 10 different industries. Registration is required via Eventbrite and located at Sewell.house.gov. Virtual Job Fair 2020 is FREE and open to the public.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, I know so many jobs have been lost, and now more than ever our annual Job Fair is needed,” said. Sewell, “For the past eight years, the Job Fair has been a space for job seekers in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District to connect directly with employers. We are very excited to continue our tradition with a robust 2020 virtual program! Over the course of two days, job seekers can learn about jobs available now in Alabama.”

This year’s virtual event will feature employers from more than 10 types of industries, including:

Automotive

Restaurant and Food Management

Transportation and Construction

Hospitality and Retail

Health Services

Utilities and Telecommunications

Manufacturing and Production

Staffing Agencies

Government Agencies

Law Enforcement

​Job Seekers interested in participating in this year’s Job Fair must register through the Eventbrite link located on our website at Sewell.house.gov in order to receive the full Digital Agenda. Follow Rep. Sewell on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay updated. To learn more, visit Rep. Sewell’s official website at Sewell.house.gov.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

