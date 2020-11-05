Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, Does it seem like we’ve had more hurricanes and storms this year than normal?

Hayley Mikell: “I think so based on the recent weather and the hurricane [Zeta] that came through [last] week. It hasn’t affected me personally as far as storm damage or anything but there was a car at my apartment building [in Hoover] where the glass broke from falling debris. . . and I know people who have had fallen trees in their yard or neighborhoods and experienced power outages and haven’t been able to go to work.”

Emae Davis: “I think so, I think there has been seven hurricanes or something like that, maybe more. I get the notifications from UAB when storms come… it hasn’t impacted me . . . we get the rain and storm from the hurricane but not the hurricane itself, but my mom lives in Georgia and she couldn’t go to work because trees were down on our road.”

Kanhiya Dickenson: “I do think we’ve had a lot more hurricanes recently. The one [Zeta] that hit this week, I think that’s like the third one within a two-month period… I’m fortunate that it hasn’t affected me too much besides it raining hard but I haven’t been without power or have had any trees down and even my family and friends who live in states where the hurricanes have really hit haven’t been terribly affected so I’m grateful for that.”

Leshundia Porter: “I think with everything that has been going on this year, especially with COVID-19 it just seems like we’ve been having a lot of storms, literally and figuratively… as far as the hurricanes go though, besides having a little flooding and some power outages, it hasn’t affected me that much. I got caught in some flooded areas and my garage was flooded a little bit but it really hasn’t been that bad for me.”

