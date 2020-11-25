Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What would be the title of your autobiography, if you had one?

Katherine Smith: “‘Work Smarter, Not Harder.’ I’ve worked in project management and studied it in school so I think, ‘why keep reinventing the wheel when you can just take what you have and keep building on it and improve it?’… that’s innovation and I just believe in not making things harder for yourself than they have to be.”

Sophie Skipper: “‘Mom Jeans.’ I love a good pair of mom jeans and I feel like I’ve lived most of my life in mom jeans. Mom jeans are just high-waisted jeans that were really in style in the 90s and my own mom would wear them a lot and so she passed hers on to me and I just love them.”

Sam Skipper: “‘Green Eggs and Ham, Sam I Am’ because my name is Sam and I liked that book when I was younger . . . my autobiography would go over my childhood, I was a homeschooled kid who was way to sheltered and [the book would be about] me growing up and coming out of that shell to become the person that I am today.”

Kendrick Holliman: “’The Relentless Underdog’. I’ve been through a lot of adversity in my life and I’ve always been the underdog . . . and I’ve grown to actually like that. I wasn’t always the best player on my basketball team in high school (Spanish Fort (Ala.) or college (Chadron State in Chadron, Neb.), but I turned that into a professional career… I was cut from a professional team in a different country (Mexico) and became homeless but I eventually got another professional contract… I take a lot of losses but I actually welcome them.”

