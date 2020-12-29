Councilor John Hilliard Hosts Coats Giveaway in Pratt City 

By Erica Wright

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham City Councilor John Hilliard on Monday gave away more than 1,000 coats and raffled off 15 bikes for the Warm Winter Wishes Giveaway at One Pratt Park in North Pratt.

The event was in partnership with Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Baby, who was not in attendance, but represented by members of his team.

“We’re excited to be out here and we’re excited to be out here Lil Baby’s team,” said Hilliard. “With COVID-19’s critical impact on our communities, I find it honorable that someone with his influence would provide such an essential resource to our residents. He is setting an amazing example for our youth.”

In December, Lil Baby pledged $1.5 million from his hit single, “The Bigger Picture,” to people, organizations and communities that needed resources to give in the community and with encouragement from Hilliard and his staff, added Birmingham to the list.

Jasmine Crowe, CEO of Goodr Co. a partner with Quality Control Music Group, Lil Baby’s label, said the artist wanted to visit communities that needed coats, hats, gloves and other items.

Hilliard said it felt good that Lil Baby and his team extended this giveaway to Birmingham.

“I want to give all of them 1,000 hugs for coming to our city and just being in District 9 is exciting but being in Birmingham is even more exciting,” he said. “We’re servicing people who are coming from all over, not just my district.”

