Shaquala Courtland: Restoring Clothing…and Spirit

By Ameera Steward

For the Birmingham Times

Although Birmingham’s sustainable fashion community is made up of small businesses, they are collectively taking big strides to make a change.

Sustainable fashion is a movement centered on fostering a shift toward fashion products that prioritize ecological integrity and social justice; the term refers to clothing that is designed, manufactured, distributed, and used in ways that are environmentally friendly and socially conscious.

A big part of the sustainable fashion business model involves social media, which is the platform most of these local business owners use to educate their audience and customers about sustainable fashion, the effects of their fashion choices, and how they can make better choices.

Here’s how Quayla Courtland encourages sustainable fashion in the Magic City.

1 of 4

Courtland—founder of Re2tored (re2tored.com), a business dedicated to recycling and upcycling vintage denim—said she was going through “a bit of restoration spiritually” when she decided to start her business this year.

Being sustainable means not completely giving in to fast fashion. Even though shopping with big companies and buying mass produced products is satisfying in the moment, she said, getting second-hand goods is long term.

“You’re not only getting clothing that tells a story but also helping the environment … [by] taking time to choose quality clothing,” Courtland added. “Being sustainable helps in the sense of considering the climate of our planet, our pockets, and our people.”

Click one of the links below to read more about Birmingham’s sustainable fashion scene.

Collin Balentine and Jordan Joiner: Helping the Environment

Glenda Norman: Re-Fashioning Scrap Into Jewelry

Lana Watkins: Creating a Dream Closet

Samra Michael: Preventing Waste

Kristyn Edwards: Raising Awareness

Lacey Woodruff: Thinking Long-Term

Lakeicia Shanta: Establishing a Sustainable Lifestyle

Clothing Designer Leslie Gomez Grew Up in Thrift Stores. Now, It’s Business.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

