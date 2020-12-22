UAB COVID-19 testing site changes appointment times

UAB News

UAB Medicine is making a time change to its current COVID-19 testing site.

Testing will remain in its current location in the UAB Hospital-Highlands parking deck at 1130 12th Street South, but testing appointments will end at 12:30 p.m.

All testing is by appointment. Patients first must call 205-975-1881 and be screened by a provider; an appointment will be scheduled if the caller has a positive screen for COVID-19. Hours for the call center are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday, and testing is conducted 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sunday- Friday; both are closed Saturday.

The site will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1

UAB Hospital-Highlands employees who use the deck will be provided alternate parking options by UAB Transportation. UAB Medicine is working closely with clinical teams to develop parking solutions for patients who use the parking deck.

