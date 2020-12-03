Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, Why do think there’s been a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases?

NOAH MERRITT: “I think that COVID fatigue is a big part of that. I think people are tired of going through the precautions . . . Even myself I’ve been kind of lax on things I used to be really serious about [like frequent hand washing, using hand sanitizer] and I think we’re doing that as a country. Lord knows there are 12 billion other things to stress us out and exhaust us… so we’ve just been letting those things slip.”

BARNIE JENKINS: “I think it’s because people are not taking it seriously. They’ve really put it on the backburner . . . because they don’t watch the news or read the news and haven’t been hearing that much about it like we did before and more businesses are opening and restrictions are being lessened.”

VICTORIA HALL: “I think there is a COVID fatigue about it. This all started in March of this year, so people are getting used to it and they’re kind of just fatigued by COVID even being a thing and people are just getting a little bit more lax with mask wearing and keeping your distance.”

SKYLAR BROWN: “I think it’s going up because people are having more gatherings and get togethers… I guess Alabama is a little bit more lax than other states with restrictions so people are out more often and are around more people.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

