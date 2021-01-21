Birmingham (AL) Fire: No Glass Ceiling; 3 Females Make History as Captains

By Sydney Melson

The Birmingham Times

There are no glass ceilings in the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department (BFRS).

In 2020, three females were promoted to the rank of captain—Nina Taylor, Sarah Johnson, and Florence Bradley all attained the rank of captain in the department, which has more than 600 employees.

“These three women were all selected for captain because of their abilities to lead,” said BFRS Chief Cory Moon. “What these selections prove is that women don’t have that glass ceiling that has been assumed. It shows that females can lead just like males.”

Over 150 years, BFRS had only had two female captains.

Each captain was promoted on May 23, 2020: Taylor is a captain at Fire Station #18 in Pratt City, Johnson is based at Fire Station #10 in Avondale, and Bradley now works at Fire Station #23 in Inglenook.

Click on one of the links below to read more stories about female fire captains.

Meet Birmingham Fire Captaincies Nina Taylor: ‘I see it as a way to help people’

Know Birmingham Fire Capt. Florence Bradley: ‘You need experience and knowledge’

Follow Birmingham Fire Capt. Sarah Johnson: ‘You can’t do anything without a team’

