Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin in stable condition 

City of Birmingham

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin is in stable condition and showing improvement as he remains hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia, according to his personal physician.

The mayor was admitted to the hospital Monday night.

“We have often heard how important it is to follow the recommendations of health professionals as those recommendations relate to COVID-19. I am doing that,’’ Mayor Woodfin said. “I want to encourage people to continue to listen to and to follow the advice of medical experts about this virus.’’

The mayor is in good spirits and thanks everyone for the overwhelming amount of prayers and well wishes he is receiving through messages and social media.

