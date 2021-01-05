Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Hospitalized with COVID Pneumonia 

By Erica Wright

The Birmingham Times

Less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was hospitalized Monday night with COVID pneumonia.

Woodfin, who had been recovering at home, was admitted to the hospital to address symptoms connected to the pneumonia, according to his doctor.

The mayor said he is receiving excellent care, is resting comfortably and remains in good spirits.

Last week, following a virtual press conference with Police Chief Patrick D. Smith to discuss gun violence in the city, the mayor tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said all at the event — which was not attended by the public — wore face coverings and were tested after learning of Woodfin’s results. Chief Smith has been in quarantine since the event, according to the city.

“Everyone, please remember that COVID is real,” Woodfin said in a statement after testing positive last week. “Please be safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

This story is developing.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

