Donations Being Accepted for Tornado Survivors in Fultondale

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has arranged for the Boutwell Auditorium to function as a drop-off location for items to help tornado survivors from northern Jefferson County from Feb. 1 through 3. An EF 3 tornado hit Fultondale, Center Point and the northern part of the county on Monday. The Boutwell is located at 1930 Abraham Woods Blvd.

The City of Fultondale has established two donations centers to accept needed items for the residents affected by the tornado.

Smaller donations such as individually packaged items can be dropped off at Fultondale City Hall, 1210 Old Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, AL 35068. Contact: Kim Freeman (205) 841-4481. Hours of Operation: 7 a.m.– 6 p.m. until Sunday, January 31. Beyond Sunday, these donations should go to the Fultondale Gas Department Warehouse, 1615 N Old New Castle Road, Fultondale, AL 35068

Larger donations such as large truck loads of donations, palletized items, large box trucks full of items can be delivered/dropped off at: Fultondale Gas Department Warehouse Address. Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. until Sunday, January 31.

Items currently being accepted: Hygiene Products; Diapers and Wipes; Ensure Formula; Cleaning Supplies; Pet Food; Trash Bags; Work Gloves; Tarps; Gatorade; Protein Bars; Pillows and Blankets; Laundry Detergent; Plastic Totes; Socks; Gallon Size Ziplock Bags; Hand Sanitizer; Face Masks; First Aid Supplies.

