Emmett Till’s Chicago House Gets Landmark Status Amid Plans For Black Heritage Site

She envisions turning the Till-Mobley home into a place where local Black artists and entrepreneurs will be able to make a self-sustaining income from work sold on-site, while visitors can hear and exchange stories at a neighboring community theater.

“With the theater next door, it amplifies the ability to tell different dimensions of the story and gives people a way to spend several hours to rest and reflect, enjoy the garden and really amplify information about the Great Migration and the Till family,” she said.

“We are about the business of rewriting the narrative of who Black people are,” Davis explained. “We are telling the tragedy of Emmett Till through the lens of the Great Migration, which, by our account, is America’s underreported history.”

Ward Miller, executive director of the nonprofit Preservation Chicago, who suggested the home be designated a Chicago landmark, also emphasized a need to tell the story not just of how Till died but of how he lived.

“Emmett’s story [usually] begins with a train ride to Mississippi [to visit relatives] … but we wanted to frame and tell the story of Emmett Till the person,” he said, The 14-year-old was caring, funny and a favorite of many neighbors on the block, Miller said. “I think people can come to a better perspective if people know about Emmett the person.”

The Till-Mobley house, built in 1895, is in bad shape at the moment, with both Miller and Davis describing it as completely uninhabitable. “It has five pages of code violations,” said Davis, who estimated needing to raise around $11 million to see her dream come to fruition.

Because of its new landmark status, the house must remain in large part as it was when Emmett and his mother lived there. The 2,400-square-foot structure has had only minor and reversible modifications since 1955. These changes include a wooden front porch that replaced concrete steps and glass block that replaced basement windows, according to a Landmark Designation Report by the Commission on Chicago Landmarks.