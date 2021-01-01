Michelle Obama Voted as ‘Most Admired Woman’ in 2020 by Gallup Poll

Another milestone achieved!

Former First Lady and best-selling author Michelle Obama has been named the “most admired woman” in the world for the third time.

In the annual Gallup Poll, Obama, once again, earned that distinguished title with 10% of the votes and for the second straight year, was the only woman on the list to compile a double-digit percentage. Along with Obama, two other Black women made the top five: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at number two and television queen Oprah Winfrey coming in at number four.

Rounding out Gallup Poll‘s Top 5 Most Admired Women is outgoing First Lady Melania Trump and Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany.

The poll showed that 10% of Americans named Obama as the most admired woman, while 6% gave that distinction to Harris, and 4% chose Trump. Although the soon-to-be ex-first lady has finished in the top 10 throughout President Donald Trump’s four-year term, she joins Bess Truman and Lady Bird Johnson as the only first ladies to not have finished as ‘”Most Admired Woman.”

The rest of the list includes Winfrey (3%), Merkel (2%), Former First Lady Hillary Clinton (2%), New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (2%), Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (2%), newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett (1%), and teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg (1%).

This year’s poll marks the first time Harris, Ocasio-Cortez, and Barrett appear in the top 10 list.

Although there were several other women who received 1% of the votes, they did not make the top 10 because they had fewer total mentions than Barrett and Thunberg. The women who didn’t make the list are country singer Dolly Parton, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actress Betty White, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.