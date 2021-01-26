One dead, over a dozen injured after devastating tornado in Fultondale

WVTM

One person is dead and over a dozen are injured after a tornado tore through Fultondale late Monday night, leaving the area significantly damaged.

Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates confirms there was one death related to the Fultondale tornado. No further details were released by Yates.

‪Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement Tuesday morning saying “The people of Fultondale took a hard hit last night — I’m grieved over the loss of life, injuries, homes and damaged businesses. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies and pledge the full support and resources our state has to offer. I am with you, Fultondale!”

The city’s Fire Chief Justin McKenzie says while he cannot confirm fatalities as of Tuesday morning, 17 people were transported to the hospital with storm-related injuries and 11 people were treated on scene.

First responders from surrounding areas have been assisting Fultondale with search and rescue efforts throughout the night. As of 4:15 a.m., crews were on heavily damaged Lykes Blvd. working to free a man who had been trapped inside of his home by a tree.

McKenzie says everybody else on that street appeared to be accounted for, but a secondary search began at 7:00 a.m.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

