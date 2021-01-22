Regions Bank launches virtual Financial Fitness Fridays across Alabama, beyond

Alabama Newscenter

Regions Bank has announced the launch of Financial Fitness Fridays, a no-cost, high-impact program to help people across Alabama learn more about the power of building strong budgets and managing credit wisely.

Financial Fitness Fridays is built around free virtual seminars that are open to anyone, regardless of whether they have a Regions account. The main topics are credit and budgeting because they are so essential to helping people build and maintain financial security. From buying a home to making other major purchases or reaching any number of additional goals, good credit is essential. And it’s within reach.

The first Financial Fitness Fridays virtual seminar is at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22. Regions Financial Wellness Relationship Manager Shalonda Tillman will discuss practical ways to build a strong credit report while showing how having good credit is an attainable goal that benefits overall financial health. Anyone can sign up at this link to participate.

Another opportunity to learn about credit reports will be offered on Friday, Jan. 29. Regions Financial Wellness Relationship Manager Alicia Somers will offer insights beginning at 11:30 a.m. This session is open to the public as well; anyone can sign up at this link.

“The beginning of the year is a time when many people prioritize their financial wellness, and it gives us a chance at Regions to provide guidance and assistance to help people put a plan in place to meet their financial resolutions,” said Alan Register, market executive for Regions Bank in Metro Birmingham. “We invite everyone to take advantage of Financial Fitness Fridays and learn more about the value of credit and practical ways to put a solid budget in place.”

Financial Fitness Fridays complements Regions Next Step, the bank’s year-round financial wellness program. Through Next Step, Regions offers updated financial education content in a variety of forms. Earlier this month, Next Step released the results of a survey that showed saving more and spending less are the most important financial resolutions for people this year. Next Step articles, virtual seminars, podcasts, budgeting calculators, checklists and more are available for free to anyone to help meet financial goals in the new year.

Additionally, financial guidance is shared through the @RegionsNews Twitter handle and the bank’s news website, regions.doingmoretoday.com. Video content is available through the Regions Financial YouTube channel.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

