Remote Learning Continues for Birmingham City Schools Through February

bhamcityschools.org

Birmingham City Schools will continue with remote teaching and learning throughout the month of February, Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan announced.

“The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, and the rate of test positivity remains high in Birmingham and Jefferson County,” Sullivan said. “In mid-February the school district will reassess the impact of the virus and make an announcement regarding next steps.”

All BCS students have access to structured learning with their regular teachers, and parents have the opportunity to participate in virtual classes to learn more about the devices and platforms used by their children.

“This pandemic has changed the way we teach and learn,” Sullivan said. “We are growing and learning together as a community.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

