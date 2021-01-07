Sharpe-Jefferson: The art of achieving personal goals

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

When we talk about achieving personal goals, especially around the first of the year, our minds often gravitate toward weight loss and improving our health. Anyone other than me dealing with what we’ll call COVID pounds?

But what other areas of your life could stand a major makeover? What about your relationships or even your career?

Could they use a tune-up or change of direction?

There are no wrong answers here. What really matters is what resonates with you.

My goal is to simply get you moving to accomplish your goals and to encourage you to stop wasting time.

I admit, the life-altering, non-health related consequences of COVID-19 have taught us all unforgettable lessons about time. We’ve learned:

fellowship is a gift, not a privilege. Time spent eating out and visiting with friends and family won’t likely be taken for granted again.

life shifts on a moment’s notice. So why continue to put off what you can begin today?

our freedom and our time are two of our most-cherished gifts. In some cases, when we lose them, we may not have the opportunity to gain them back.

But there’s another item that COVID brought to the surface. How we will become a better version of ourselves with the time that we have left?

In other words, what have we long put off that we now have the opportunity to achieve – no matter how small or large?

I believe this is your opportunity – my opportunity – to accomplish long standing personal goals. But how do you begin to make that happen?

Here’s a quick guide.

Clearly define what you’d like to accomplish. Write it out. Make your vision and desire as plain as can be.

Don’t dwell on the end result. Think in terms of the first step you can take. We conquer the big mountains in our lives one small step at a time.

Once you know your goal and initial step, then do it. Intention plus action sets your success in motion.

Resist procrastination. A good idea not acted upon is just that – a good “idea.”

Continue to make progress. Don’t throw away your goal after a few days or weeks of effort. Consistency is the key to your breakthrough.

As a life coach, I help my clients clearly define what it is they want to accomplish. Sounds simple, right?

But often this requires a discipline like none other because we all have competing interests and priorities.

Either way, I wish you nothing but success on your journey to a new and better you.

Know that I’m cheering for you!

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

