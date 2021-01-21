The National Wildlife Federation: Four Focus Areas in Birmingham

By Jacqueline Gray Miller

With growing professional relationships and a project (A Green Summer Work Experience 2020) complete in Birmingham, the team at the National Wildlife Federation is building on the commitment to deliver value that underpins economic growth in 2021.

“With our partners and a two-year commitment, we identified four areas of focus for our work: climate-induced flooding, water (and sewage), infrastructure, and subsequently, public health,” said Simone Lightfoot, national director of urban initiatives and environmental justice for the National Wildlife Federation. “Speaking of health, I would be remiss if I did not express well wishes to Mayor Woodfin as he recovers from COVID pneumonia. The Mayor, Councilor Hilliard, and community leaders are the intersections between policy, science, systems, and solutions. We are grateful to align with such passionate and prominent partners.”

In 2021, the National Wildlife Federation will continue to ensure that local realities and evolving community needs remain at the center of all projects and partnerships in Birmingham. While simultaneously employing the demonstrated expertise necessary to create and navigate necessary calibrations.

“Simone and her team are only a phone call away. Let’s lean on their expertise and leverage their scientific approach to solving problems to benefit our neighborhood and to advance Birmingham,” said Thomasine Jackson, president of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association during one of the last digital community meetings in 2020. “Simone is here, on this call, to share project and partnership updates,” said Jackson.

Many of the nation’s greatest environmental challenges and opportunities are found in our urban centers. From increasing air and water quality to updating housing and transportation infrastructure, the opportunities are endless to improve the environments where people live in ways that decrease pollution and create local jobs. The National Wildlife Federation is committed to addressing the priorities of urban communities.

“I am excited to do my part in helping ensure that our urban centers, like Birmingham, play a vital role in shaping a modern conservation agenda that leads to a cleaner, healthier environment and better quality of life for all of our nation’s vibrant and diverse communities,” said Lightfoot. “The success of our conservation movement will depend on whether we extend the promise of safer and healthier communities to all communities. As a nation, we have a long way to go on that front, but by working together, I am confident that we can get there,” said Lightfoot.

INVESTING IN BIRMINGHAM

In 2018, Birmingham City Councilor John R. Hilliard, District 9, made the connection to America’s largest education conservation organization to create direct opportunities for Birmingham residents. To date, partners include Build UP, the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, Ensley Reimagined, Pneuma Gallery, Slade Land Use, Environmental and Transportation Planning, LLC, and the Village Creek Human & Environmental Justice Society, Inc.

Simone Lightfoot serves as the national director of urban initiatives and environmental justice for the National Wildlife Federation. She oversees the organization’s Birmingham grant efforts and can be reached at (313) 585-1052 or lightfoots@nwf.org

