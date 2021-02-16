16 Walmart stores in Birmingham-area will become COVID-19 vaccination sites 

By Erica Wright

The Birmingham Times

Sixteen Walmart stores will now become COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Birmingham-Metropolitan area.

The retailer began distributing up to 14,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines directly from the federal government last week across the state. Stores in the Birmingham area initially were not among locations listed.

That changed after Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams, chair of the council’s public safety committee, met with Walmart.

Williams presented Walmart executives with data from the Jefferson County Department of Health’s COVID dashboard, showing Birmingham’s infection rate compared to other Alabama cities.

“Walmart is a name brand recognized in almost every American household,” Williams said. “They are doing everything that they can to maximize their ability to get vaccines to underserved areas . . . I cannot stress how thankful I am that Walmart was willing to come to the table and recognize the importance of making sure there are locations in the Birmingham metro area to serve our residents.”

Currently there are three vaccination sites in the Birmingham metro area — A.H. Parker High School, the Hoover Met and UAB-Highlands Hospital.

The Birmingham area locations are:

9248 PARKWAY E BIRMINGHAM, AL 35206

2780 JOHN HAWKINS PKWY, HOOVER, AL 35244

209 LAKESHORE PKWY, HOMEWOOD, AL 35209

1600 MONTCLAIR RD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35210

3320 LORNA RD, HOOVER, AL 35216

312 PALISADES BLVD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35209

1300 MONTGOMERY HWY, VESTAVIA HILLS, AL 35216

3053 JOHN HAWKINS PKWY, HOOVER, AL 35244

201 LAKESHORE PKWY, HOMEWOOD, AL 35209

750 ACADEMY DR BESSEMER, AL 35022

890 ODUM RD GARDENDALE, AL 35071

5919 TRUSSVILLE CROSSINGS PKWY, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35235

1007 RED FARMER DR, HUEYTOWN, AL 35023

5940 TRUSSVILLE CROSSINGS BLVD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35235

2473 HACKWORTH RD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35214

1916 CENTER POINT PKWY, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35215

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.

