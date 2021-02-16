16 Walmart stores in Birmingham-area will become COVID-19 vaccination sites 

By Erica Wright
The Birmingham Times
Sixteen Walmart stores will now become COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Birmingham-Metropolitan area.
The retailer began distributing up to 14,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines directly from the federal government last week across the state. Stores in the Birmingham area initially were not among locations listed.
That changed after Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams, chair of the council’s public safety committee, met with Walmart.
Williams presented Walmart executives with data from the Jefferson County Department of Health’s COVID dashboard, showing Birmingham’s infection rate compared to other Alabama cities.
“Walmart is a name brand recognized in almost every American household,” Williams said. “They are doing everything that they can to maximize their ability to get vaccines to underserved areas . . . I cannot stress how thankful I am that Walmart was willing to come to the table and recognize the importance of making sure there are locations in the Birmingham metro area to serve our residents.”
Currently there are three vaccination sites in the Birmingham metro area — A.H. Parker High School, the Hoover Met and UAB-Highlands Hospital.
The Birmingham area locations are:
9248 PARKWAY E BIRMINGHAM, AL 35206
2780 JOHN HAWKINS PKWY, HOOVER, AL 35244
209 LAKESHORE PKWY, HOMEWOOD, AL 35209
1600 MONTCLAIR RD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35210
3320 LORNA RD, HOOVER, AL 35216
312 PALISADES BLVD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35209
1300 MONTGOMERY HWY, VESTAVIA HILLS, AL 35216
3053 JOHN HAWKINS PKWY, HOOVER, AL 35244
201 LAKESHORE PKWY, HOMEWOOD, AL 35209
750 ACADEMY DR BESSEMER, AL 35022
890 ODUM RD GARDENDALE, AL 35071
5919 TRUSSVILLE CROSSINGS PKWY, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35235
1007 RED FARMER DR, HUEYTOWN, AL 35023
5940 TRUSSVILLE CROSSINGS BLVD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35235
2473 HACKWORTH RD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35214
1916 CENTER POINT PKWY, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35215
Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.