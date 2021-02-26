Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies to host ‘Black Pride Ride’

Times staff report

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies will host a “Black Pride Ride” on Saturday, Feb. 27, starting at 2 p.m. at McAlpine Recreation Center and ending at One Pratt Park.

Vehicle decorations are optional, but for participants who want to get creative, a $50 prize will be awarded for the vehicle that best commemorates Black History Month.

“This is a time to celebrate our heritage with a spirit of love for each other,” said Brenda Phillips-Hong, founder of Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies. “We want to give people an opportunity to have fun, and we want people to leave feeling informed, encouraged, hopeful and inspired.”

Participants will line up starting at 1:45 p.m. at McAlpine Recreation Center’s parking lot at 1115 Avenue F in Ensley. The event ends at One Pratt Park’s parking lot at 601 Dugan Avenue in Pratt City.

Free refreshments will be provided.

Due to COVID, participants will be asked to remain in their vehicles, especially when eating and drinking. At any time participants are not in their vehicles, masks and social distancing will be required.

To participate, RSVP by Feb. 25, at 5 p.m. by calling 205-588-0703 or sending an email to brendasbrnbosbuddies@gmail.com.

