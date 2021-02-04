Regions Provides Hand Sanitizer Stations at Alabama State University

By Hazel Scott

Alabama State University continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, and now a contribution of 74 hand sanitizer stations and refills will help combat the virus throughout the campus.

Regions Bank generously provided the hand sanitizer stations, valued at $55,500. Regions is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., but has branches and offices across Montgomery and the River Region.

“Regions has been a longtime community partner of ASU. They have always ensured that no matter what Hornet Nation continues to thrive. During the pandemic, Regions’ support has not wavered. Their contribution of the hand sanitizing stations is just one of the ways they have shown they are committed to helping us ‘Protect the Nest.’ We are grateful for their partnership,” said Jennifer Anderson, executive director of the ASU Foundation/Institutional Advancement Initiatives.

The touchless, automatic hand sanitizer dispensers will be strategically located in high-traffic areas around campus and promote a safe way to clean hands, limiting contact with surfaces. The portable stations come with stands to allow for quick placement. The hand sanitizer stations add to the stations the University has already placed around campus.

Anderson stressed that now the ASU family won’t have to go far without having a hand sanitizer station nearby.

Regions representative Dana N. Williams said the bank has maintained community partnerships with several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for many years; the donation to ASU is simply an extension of that support.

“As part of our collaboration with Alabama State University, our goals are to support financial education, promote financial wellness and increase engagement with students, alumni and their communities,” said Williams. “The addition of the hand sanitizing stations represents another way we could use our resources to support ASU students, faculty and staff. The stations, which will be restocked as needed, are a reminder to our community partners at ASU that Regions Bank is here to serve, support and uplift our communities at all times. We have seen ASU take incredible measures to support its student body and alumni throughout the pandemic, and we are honored to serve a role in these ongoing efforts.”

Williams emphasized that Regions is committed to continuing its HBCU partnerships.

“This contribution aligns with our values and our mission to make life better. We believe in putting our culture into practice,” she said. “This includes a deliberate approach from Regions to build stronger relationships with ASU and other HBCUs that are helping students and communities succeed, even in challenging times.”

Regions Bank operates with a very clear mission, which is to make life better not only for the customers, but also the communities it serves.

As part of its mission, Regions offer a variety of services that go well beyond traditional banking.

“Our associates are not here to simply open accounts or issue loans. Rather, we see ourselves as financial partners with the customers we serve. We want to work with people and businesses individually to help them reach their own, unique financial goals,” Williams said.

Regions is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers and communities across the South, Midwest and Texas.

