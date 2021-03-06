Birmingham City Schools Students Return to In-person Learning on Monday

bhm.k12.al.us

Some Birmingham City Schools students will be back in the classroom on Monday, March 8.

Students in group A will have in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays. Group B students will have in-person instruction on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday will be a deep-cleaning day, and all students will work remotely.

Students who chose virtual learning will continue connecting with their teachers and classmates online. All students will have meals served from the cafeterias at each school facility. Students in virtual learning can pick up their breakfast and lunch curbside at the schools.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said the downward trend with positive COVID-19 cases and an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated contributed to the decision to return to in-person learning. More than 1,000 Birmingham City Schools employees have received their first vaccine dose, and many have also had the second dose.

“Our team has been working to ensure that buildings are clean and safe for our scholars and employees,” Sullivan said. “We look forward to seeing students in the buildings on Monday and throughout the week.”

