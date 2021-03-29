Birmingham to host tornado supply drive at Boutwell March 29-April 1 

www.birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham will host a supply drive for tornado survivors on March 29-April 1 at Boutwell Auditorium. Nearly 120 homes in the eastern area of Birmingham suffered minor to major damage when an EF-1 tornado swept through the area last Thursday. Other areas across Central Alabama were also severely impacted by storms.

The drive will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Volunteers will collect non-perishable food items, snack-type items, bottled water, Gatorade, tarps in all sizes, garden rakes, work gloves, hammers, whistles, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, masks, and sanitizer. Volunteers will remove items from donors’ vehicles when motorists pull in front of the Boutwell.

Clothes will NOT be accepted.

For Birmingham residents in need of help concerning damage to their homes, Crisis Cleanup has a hotline ready to assist. The number is 833-904-1085. The hotline will stay open until about mid-April.

For any eastern Birmingham storm victim still in need of immediate assistance, the city’s BPD command center remains open in the parking lot of Eastside Baptist Church at Gene Reed Road and Gadsden Highway. The Birmingham neighborhoods hit by the storm include South East Lake, South Roebuck, Roebuck Springs and the area off Del Rio Drive.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

