Drew: More Myths vs. Facts about the COVID-19 Vaccines

By Samuetta Hill Drew



With the onset of a third federally authorized vaccine currently being shipped to states and vaccination sites throughout the country, there continues to remain several old and new statements of misinformation. This old and new misinformation adds to the number of people too cautious and/or fearful to take the vaccine.

This article is Part II of the COVID-19 myths vs. facts. It is meant to provide additional clarity on the vaccines’ all important question – to get the vaccine or not? Again, the information provided in this article will be taken directly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), John Hopkins and/or other noted schools of medicine across our country.

MYTH: If I have already had COVID-19 and recovered, I do not need a vaccine.

FACT: Yes. you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. Individuals will still benefit from getting vaccinated, due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that re-infection with COVID-19 is possible (especially with the emergence of new COVID-19 variants – UK, South African, etc.).

Experts say there is not enough information currently available to say if or for how long people are protected from COVID-19 after they have had it (natural immunity). The immunity someone gains from having an infection, called natural immunity, varies from person to person.

If you were treated for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure about your treatment.

MYTH: If I receive the COVID-19 vaccine, I am at greater risk to become sick from another illness.

FACT: There is no evidence to suggest that getting the vaccine heightens your risk to become sick from another infection such as the flu.

MYTH: Certain blood types have less severe COVID-19 infections, so getting a vaccine is not necessary:

FACT: Research has shown there is no reason to believe being a certain blood type will lead to increased severity of COVID-19. By choosing to get vaccinated you are protecting not only yourself and your loves ones, but your community.

The old song entitled “No Man is an Island” has lyrics that speak to the importance of vaccinations. The opening lyrics say “No man is an island, No man stands alone, Each man’s joy is joy to me, Each man’s grief is my own, We need one another, So I will defend, Each man as my brother, Each man as my friend. …” Therefore, Keeping an Eye on Safety extends far beyond your household, but the greater community at large.

