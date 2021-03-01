Housing Authority Receives $12M Grant Toward Improvements

ABC 33/40

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) announced it will receive more than $12.8 million from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) 2021 Capital Fund Program Grant Awards.

HABD officials said the funds are to be used to finance a number of efforts to improve public housing communities and greatly assist in ensuring safe, decent and healthy homes in the city.

“We are extremely thankful to HUD’s OCI for these critical funds that will be used to address a number of maintenance, construction and redevelopment projects throughout HABD’s portfolio and help to enhance the quality of life for our families,” said HABD President/CEO, David A. Northern, Sr.

HABD is among approximately 130 other public housing authorities in Alabama that were awarded funds.

HUD’s OCI awards funding annually to all public housing authorities in the country and HABD received the largest allocation in the state of Alabama.

Bertha Davis, President of the Council President Advisory Board, said, “I am grateful to HUD for this award of funds to improve the public housing units and we look forward to working with Mr. Northern in improving our communities as well as our safety.”

