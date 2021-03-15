Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home Grammy Award For Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion won the coveted Best New Artist award at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night.

The Houston-based “Body” rapper, who was considered the front-runner for Best New Artist, received a total of four Grammy nominations this year.

Megan Thee Stallion recognized her late mother, Holly, as she accepted the award on stage while fighting back tears. Her mother died in March 2019.

“I know she is here with me in spirit,” she said.

Her song “Savage” (featuring Beyoncé) racked up noms in the Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories. The song earned the two artists wins for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Megan Thee Stallion released her popular song-turned-motto “Hot Girl Summer” in August 2019. She has since continued to stun her fans ― or “hotties” ― with hit songs, striking magazine covers , her philanthropy and tracks that inspire viral dances on TikTok.

This year’s Grammy Awards show proved to be a groundbreaking one for the rapper, and for the ceremony overall.

It was the first time Megan Thee Stallion was tapped to perform at the event. And her Best New Artist win marks the first time a female rapper won in that category since Lauryn Hill won in 1999 .

Megan Thee Stallion has had a number of other wins leading up to the Grammys.

“Savage” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after it was released in May last year. She was featured on Cardi B’s song “WAP,” which also reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart after its August 2020 release.

She released her debut studio album, “Good News,” in November.

In October, Megan Thee Stallion made her debut on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” During her performance, she notably slammed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

The other nominees for Best New Artist were Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada.

Here are the nominees and winners (bolded) for this year’s awards:

Record of the Year

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Black Pumas – Colors

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Doja Cat – Say So

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Post Malone – Circles

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Album of the Year

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3

Haim – Women in Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Taylor Swift – Cardigan

Post Malone – Circles

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – Yummy

Doja Cat – Say So

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Taylor Swift – Cardigan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)

Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo – Intentions

BTS – Dynamite

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver – Exile

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

(Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian – Blue Umbrella

Harry Connick, Jr. – True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter

James Taylor – American Standard

Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Best Dance Recording

Diplo & SIDEPIECE – On My Mind

Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai – My High

Flume Featuring Toro y Moi – The Difference

Jayda G – Both of Us

Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis – 10%

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Arca – Kick I

Baauer – Planet’s Mad

Disclosure – Energy

Kaytranada – Bubba

Madeon – Good Faith

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah – Axiom

Jon Batiste – Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard

Black Violin – Take the Stairs

Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell – Americana

Snarky Puppy – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple – Shameika

Big Thief – Not

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

HAIM – The Steps

Brittany Howard – Stay High

Grace Potter – Daylight

Best Metal Performance

Body Count – Bum-Rush

Code Orange – Underneath

In the Moment – The In-Between

Poppy – Bloodmoney

Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live

Best Rock Song

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday

Big Thief – Not

Fiona Apple – Shameika

Brittany Howard – Stay High

Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound and Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend – Lightning & Thunder

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – All I Need

Brittany Howard – Goat Head

Emily King – See Me

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor – Sit on Down

Chloe x Halle – Wonder What She Thinks of Me

Mykal Kilgore – Let Me Go

Ledisi – Anything for You

Yebba – Distance

Best R&B Song

Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG – Collide

Chloe x Halle – Do It

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – Slow Down

Best Progressive R&B Album

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Best R&B Album

Ant Clemons – Happy 2 Be Here

Giveon – Take Time

Luke James – To Feel Love/d

John Legend – Bigger Love

Gregory Porter – All Rise

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle – Deep Reverence

DaBaby – Bop

Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Pop Smoke – Dior

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Drake Featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Travis Scott – Highest in the Room

Best Rap Song

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Drake Featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Best Rap Album

D SMOKE – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Nas – King’s Disease

Royce 5’9” – The Allegory

Best Country Solo Performance

Eric Church – Stick That in Your Country Song

Brandy Clark – Who You Thought I Was

Vince Gill – When My Amy Prays

Mickey Guyton – Black Like Me

Miranda Lambert – Bluebird

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – All Night

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours

Lady A – Ocean

Little Big Town – Sugar Coat

Old Dominion – Some People Do

Best Country Song

Miranda Lambert – Bluebird

Maren Morris – The Bones

The Highwomen – Crowded Table

Ingrid Andress – More Hearts than Mine

Old Dominion – Some People Do

Best Country Album

Ingrid Andress – Lady Like

Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Little Big Town – Nightfall

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Best New Age Album

Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith – Songs from the Bardo

Priya Darshini – Periphery

Superposition – Form//Less

Jim “Kimo” West – More Guitar Stories

Cory Wong & Jon Batiste – Meditations

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott Atunde – Guinivere

Pachamama – Regina Carter

Gerald Clayton – Celia

Chick Corea – All Blues

Joshua Redman – Moe Honk

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Thana Alexa – Ona

Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories

Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors

Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at the Alte Oper

Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Ambrose Akinmusire – On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment

Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science – Waiting Game

Gerald Clayton – Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 2

Redman Mehldau McBride Blade – Roundagain

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Gregg August – Dialogues on Race

John Beasley – Monk’estra Plays John Beasley

Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band – The Intangible Between

John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Songs You Like a Lot

Maria Schneider Orchestra – Data Lords

Best Latin Jazz Album

Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions

Chico Pinhero – City of Dreams

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aimée Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo

Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Melvin Crispell III – Wonderful Is Your Name

Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy – Release (Live)

Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News – Come Together

Travis Greene – Won’t Let Go

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Movin’ On

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship – The Blessing (Live)

Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin – Sunday Morning

We The Kingdom – Holy Water

Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson – Famous For (I Believe)

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – There Was Jesus

Best Gospel Album

Antony Brown & group therAPy – 2ECOND WIND: READY

Myron Butler – My Tribute

Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster

PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ

Kierra Sheard – Kierra

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Cody Carnes – Run to the Father

Hillsong Young & Free – All of My Best Friends

We The Kingdom – Holy Water

Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven

Kanye West – Jesus Is King

Best Roots Gospel Album

Mark Bishop – Beautiful Day

The Crabb Family – 20/20

The Erwins – What Christmas Really Means

Fisk Jubilee Singers – Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Something Beautiful

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Camilo – Por Primera Vez

Kany Garcia – Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin – Pausa

Deb Nova – 3:33

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album