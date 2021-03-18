Sharpe-Jefferson: Break free from your rut and move forward  

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

Have you ever felt stuck?

You know the feeling – you desperately desire to make a change in an area of your life, but don’t quite know where to begin.

So, you do nothing. And time continues to pass. And your situation grows.

Always remember, even though we may personally feel stuck, the cycle of life is constantly ebbing and flowing.

I believe this is an example, on a much larger scale, of what should happen in our own lives.

Whether you like it or not, whether you were ready or not, the winter season is over and you and I must deal with spring and all of its accompanying, seasonal gifts.

And year after year, we do just that with no complaints. We simply recognize change is needed on our parts, too, and make the adjustment.

Oh if we would only enlist this same line of thought in our own lives, perhaps breaking free from a rut wouldn’t seem so hard.

You’ve been in that unfruitful relationship for years and although ending it could involve a degree of emotional pain, what will your inaction cost you?

You know you’ve outgrown your old position at your workplace, but, rather than learn new skills needed for advancement, you shrink back in fear of leaving your comfort zone. How long will promotion pass you by?

You know the exact diet and exercise regimen that would help you lose weight. But, you choose to delay enacting it because you know it will require greater sacrifice and denial. What will prompt you to change?

Make no mistake here, getting out of your rut, or comfort zone, will cost you something. There will be a price to pay, so to speak.

But, the reward you gain, or ROI (return on investment), could be much greater than you could ever imagine.

Here’s a simple guide to get started once you determine to break free from your rut:

Make the first move. Your action facilitates change.

Once you act, allow a reasonable amount of time to see progress. Don’t rush it.

Continually resist distractions and old habits which attempt to derail your new way of thinking and acting. It may be uncomfortable, but stick with it.

Will you take action (and get out of your rut), or will you remain the same?

Need help moving forward? Check out more in my book on Amazon – “Now is the Time For Your new Beginning”: https://www.amazon.com/NOW-time-your-new-beginning/dp/1699708185.

Know that I’m cheering for you.

Coach K.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

