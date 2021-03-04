Sharpe-Jefferson: Spring Clean Your Home– And Life

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

For The Birmingham Times

Let me start with a confession. Cleaning is one of my least favorite activities, even though I know it yields powerful and predictable results.

Judge me, if you must, but at least I’m standing firm in my truth (insert sneaky grin).

As we approach a new season, it’s time to start thinking about tidying up, not only in our homes, but also in our lives.

I pose this question to you today. What area of your life could use some tidying up? It’s not really hard to find. Just look for those areas which are overstuffed and out of order.

Once you locate it, and take the necessary action, your life or your home, whichever applies, will thank you for it. Does this sound like you?

You’ve been telling yourself for weeks that you’d start that new exercise program, but you keep packing the pounds on and putting your health off.

After the last holiday season, you vowed to contain your outrageous spending habits, but you still swipe the credit card for those must-have purchases.

Or, maybe you’ve told yourself you’d stop procrastinating launching that business idea after several years of delay, but you still can’t seem to press go.

Whatever it is, it’s time to face it. Man up or woman up and come to terms with the fact that action is needed on your part

Let me give you an example.

Have you ever cleaned out a cluttered closet, only to discover that order seemed to extend way beyond the walls of your clothing harbor?

You seemed to think more clearly. You found your clothes more quickly. And, you were set to organize other areas more readily.

This will especially resonate with the folks who enjoy decluttering. But the moral of the story is that it shows how one simple act – cleaning up – can have such a powerful, cumulative effect on other things around us.

Am I telling you to go clean your closet? Well, not literally (unless you need to), but figuratively, perhaps so.

Don’t be afraid to tackle those areas that are messy in your lives, because clearing out the clutter, through taking action, will serve a greater purpose.

I’m a life coach, so I always look for the message behind the mess because that is where you strike gold. Gold that often requires our payment of digging.

Whatever mess you’re facing today, just know that the clearing always comes.

It may not happen overnight, but simply take the first step on your journey of patience.

It may not happen the way we envision, but that teaches us adaptability.

And it may not happen with you alone, so we must learn the true power that rests in partnership.

Again I ask, what area of your life could use a spring cleaning today?

I urge you to face it. Then take action. There’s something amazing that awaits you on the other side.

Know that I’m cheering for you.

Coach K

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

