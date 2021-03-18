Virtual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Set for March 20

uncf.org

The 77th annual Birmingham Virtual Mayor’s Masked Ball UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will move online this year and is set for 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 20.

The virtual event will feature CBS 42’s Art Franklin and Sherri Jackson, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin; Leroy Abrahams, chair, Executive Vice President, Community Affairs for Regions Bank and Vice- Chair Tracey Morant Adams, Chief Community Development and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer for Renasant Corporation.

Proceeds benefit students across the Alabama/Mississippi area and the United States who lack the financial support to go and get to and through college.

“We are truly living in unprecedented times. It is more important now, than ever, that we continue to invest in educational opportunities for our youth. I want to invite you to join me as we, once again, get together by staying apart for the first virtual Birmingham Mayor’s Masked Ball benefitting UNCF. I hope to see you there,” said Woodfin.

More than 300 civic and business leaders, education professionals and guests are expected to attend. This year’s event will honor 2021 UNCF Masked Award recipients Jonathan K. Porter, Senior Vice President Alabama Power and Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr. Founder, The Birmingham Times and Chairman, of Agency 54, CEO and President, J.J. Lewis Investment.

“Our event honorees are trailblazers and role models in their respective fields. Their impact on the state of Alabama and our communities are both tangible and lauded by all,” said Casi Ferguson, area development director, UNCF. Entertainment will be provided by sounds of Eric Essix, Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills and there will also be a guest appearance made by actor, producer and HBCU alumnus, Samuel Jackson.

“For more than 76 years, UNCF has fueled HBCUs with vital resources to educate generations of African American and other minority students,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “During an unprecedented time in our history compounded by COVID-19 and racial disparities, our students and institutions are faced with enormous challenges now more than ever. We are at risk of washing away a generation of talented and deserving African American and minority students.”

Lomax added, “We need as many donations as possible right now because the students we help now will be our next generation of doctors, nurses, biologists, virologists, epidemiologists—the pandemic front liners of the future. We invite everyone to join the Birmingham Mayor’s Masked Ball to help ensure better futures for us all.”

A recent UNCF survey of more than 5,000 students across 17 HBCUs found that many are dealing with difficulties such as sick family members, trouble paying bills and general stress from the ongoing pandemic and recent protests against police brutality.

Support is needed now more than ever as students and institutions are faced with challenges including COVID-19 and racial disparities.

Presenting sponsors for the Masked Ball are The Worship Center, Alabama Power Foundation, Regions Bank and Renasant Bank. For a full list of all sponsors visit uncfbirmingham.org, or on Facebook UNCFBirmingham.

To learn more, to donate or to register for the event, visit Uncfbirmingham.org or contact Casi Ferguson at 205.322-8623 or Casi.Ferguson@uncf.org.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

