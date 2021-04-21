21-Year-Old Builds Charter School for Young, Black Boys in Georgia

Randall wants to step up his pace while making an impact. WALB added that the boys will reportedly be taught traditional academics, trade skills such as welding and auto repair, the science of family and manhood, and firearms training, at the forthcoming school.

“Doing different workshops teaching young men how to do different skill trades, we’re also doing a book club and teaching them how to read because 93% of the children I come into contact with can’t read. But now we have an 86% reading comprehension rate,” Randall told WALB.

Randall reportedly added that troubled young men in Albany want to better their lives. He is creating a place for them to do it.

“So giving them a space where they’re around a lot of other young men and around other men trying to mold you and train you. I’ve had kids come find me at my house and come knock and ask to join The “X” for Boys. I’ve had kids message me on Instagram, gang members, you name it,” Randall said to WALB, noting that positive opportunity is needed.

In the news interview, Randall also said that he worked with the Dougherty County School System to find a perfect location for the school. After getting in touch with the superintendent, Randall had an opportunity to tour a building that was going to be demolished. Randall noted that it needs a little tender loving care, but he felt that it was in great condition.

Randall and supporters are trying to raise money to make the dream to open a school a reality.

“The X for Boys is now interested in purchasing a building to start a boarding school for boys in Albany, Georgia. This is a much-needed man-making institution. If there is no one to CONSISTENTLY help our young men, the community and the society will remain the same if our men never are taught to stand up for their families. We need your help to get this building in hope that The X for Boys expands across the country but first starting in Albany, Georgia!” the message on its GoFundMe page said.

The “X” for Boys School Building Fundraiser is available via https://www.gofundme.com/f/thexforboys.