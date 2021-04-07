Alabama lineworker training programs graduate spring classes

By Alabama Newscenter Staff

Bishop State, Lawson State and Jefferson State community colleges are investing in the future by offering technical training programs to prepare students for careers in the skilled trades.

As part of its ongoing commitment to workforce development, Alabama Power partners with these colleges to offer lineworker training programs in Birmingham and Mobile.

Through this innovative partnership, students can learn the fundamentals of electricity as well as the math and science knowledge needed to work on power lines. In addition to classroom instruction, students receive hands-on practice in an outdoor learning laboratory, honing their new skills so they are job-ready upon graduation.

This spring, 39 students successfully completed lineworker training programs in Birmingham and Mobile.

“We are excited to partner with these outstanding colleges and provide opportunities for Alabamians to train for great, safe careers as lineworkers,” said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power executive vice president of Customer and Employee Services. “Helping ensure our state’s workforce is well-represented and prepared to succeed today and in the economy of the future is an important way we seek to elevate Alabama.”

Post-graduation response has been favorable from hiring companies.

“Alabama Power and other utility partners have been extremely impressed with the quality of hires from these programs,” said Tom McNeal, Alabama Power Workforce Development Program manager. “I encourage utility companies and contractors seeking quality candidates and students interested in applying for the programs to contact the school in their area.”

Potential students who want to apply or learn more about the program should contact:

Bishop State Community College at workforce@bishop.edu.

Lawson State Community College at workforce@lawsonstate.edu.

Jefferson State Community College at workforcedev@jeffersonstate.edu.

