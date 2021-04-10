Almost 30 percent of UAB vaccinations go to Black Alabamians, changes coming to Hoover Met vaccine location

UAB News

The University of Alabama at Birmingham and UAB Medicine have delivered 133,323 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines since mid-December, with almost 30 percent of those administered to individuals who self-identified as Black. This is an increase of almost 9 percent since March 16.

Some 27.8 percent of Alabama residents are Black.

“We have been purposeful in our planning and outreach to make equity a central focus of our vaccination efforts since we began administering vaccines, and our close partnership with Dr. Mark Wilson of the Jefferson County Department of Health and other community leaders has facilitated our outreach efforts to underserved populations,” said Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president for Clinical Support Services with UAB Medicine and director of UAB’s vaccination efforts. “That said, we are not satisfied with where we are with all populations, and we will continue to work to address any gaps that exist.”

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has highlighted people of color among the “critical population” to vaccinate because they are at “increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19,” the latest nationwide report the agency released on March 29 estimates that only 8 percent of Black individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

With UAB administering 29.77 percent of its vaccine allocation to Black individuals, the institution is performing almost four times better than the national rate.

The breakdown of the 133,323 vaccines UAB has administered is as follows: (all numbers through Monday, April 5):

82,150 have received first dose

51,173 have received first and second doses

Female: 61.8 percent

Male: 38.2 percent

White: 57.36 percent

Black or African American: 29.77 percent

Asian: 5.04 percent

Hispanic or Latino: 0.31 percent

Other/Unknown: 7.19

“It is great that we are making progress; but as I mentioned, there is more to be done,” Nafziger said. “We are working hard to address these issues with our partners, and we will continue our efforts to increase outreach among all underrepresented groups.”

The 51,173 people who have received first- and second-dose vaccinations through UAB account for 10.3 percent of those in Alabama who have completed the vaccine series.

The 82,150 vaccine doses administered in total by UAB accounts for 10.1 percent of the total number of vaccine doses given in Alabama, when compared to the Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard.

The vaccinations have taken place at community sites established at the Hoover Met, at Cathedral of the Cross in Center Point, and in downtown Birmingham at three sites: UAB Hospital-Highlands, Parker High School and the Margaret Cameron Spain Auditorium at UAB Hospital.

To date, UAB has provided vaccines to Alabamians living in 62 counties.

Hoover Met Scheduling Update

The annual Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament will be held at the Hoover Met from May 25-30, prompting some changes to the vaccine schedule at that site.

Vaccinations will be halted at the Hoover Met from May 19-June 1 to allow for tournament preparations and to rebuild the site prior to opening again on June 2. UAB will work with the Jefferson County Department of Health and others to identify pop-up vaccination locations during the May 19-June 1 timeframe. Those sites are still to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced on April 2 that all Alabamians 16 and older are eligible to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone can register for a vaccine through UAB at www.uabmedicinevaccine.org. Once a registration form is submitted, no further communication will come from UAB until there is an appointment time available; that communication will come from UAB’s scheduling software program called Phreesia to confirm appointment locations and times.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

